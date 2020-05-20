'We were just overwhelmed': First day of state undocumented fund stresses need for federal relief

While these organizations have been working to restore phone service in addition to their ongoing advocacy services, this is truly a failure belonging to the federal government. These families should have been among those who automatically received a stimulus check in the mail or direct deposit from the start (although many of those payments also came with their own delays, it must be noted). And as vital as California’s $125 million fund will stand to be, it’ll only cover about 150,000 undocumented workers out of the millions who call the state home.

“Two-thirds of them have lived in the United States for more than a decade,” The Times continued. “Collectively, they have five million American-born children and pay billions of dollars in taxes, yet most states have not moved to provide any assistance through the current economic collapse.”

House Democrats have passed new legislation that now includes many workers previously shut out of relief (including U.S. citizens who aren’t getting a check because they’re married to an immigrant), but the White House has thrown cold water on that plan. With the Trump administration stating clear as day that it truly doesn’t give a crap about families starving or losing their homes because of their immigration status or who they’re married to, states like California are doing what they can in the absence of federal leadership.

“We know that money is limited and doesn’t reflect the amount of taxes that the undocumented pay in California,” Carecen coordinator Olimpia Blanco told The Times. “We believe we owe it to the community to make the process as equitable as possible and uphold the first-come, first-served nature of it.”