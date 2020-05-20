The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Stay Alive, Stay at Home, Organize”: Rev. Barber Sets June 20 for Poor People's Digital March on DC

We look at the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Black, Brown and poor communities, and the next steps officials should take, with Reverend William Barber, who is organizing an online Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington, D.C., on June 20. “We’re not going to just die. We’re going to stand up and fight back,” says Rev. Barber. He also discusses voter suppression ahead of the November election.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/20/rev_william_barber

