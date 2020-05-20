Immigrants Protest Demolition of NJ Public School for $750 Million Robert Wood Johnson Cancer Center

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 12:47 Hits: 2

We go to New Brunswick, New Jersey, to look at the fight to save the largely immigrant Lincoln Annex public school from demolition to make way for the Robert Wood Johnson Hospital’s $750 million cancer center. Democracy Now! co-host Juan González lives in New Brunswick and has been active in the campaign. We also speak with Juan Cartagena, president and general counsel of LatinoJustice PRLDEF, and attorney representing parents, students and taxpayers who oppose the demolition.

