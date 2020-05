Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 05:59 Hits: 2

U.S. special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived in Kabul to press the Taliban and Afghan government to start stalled talks amid an uptick in violence across the country that threatens to unravel a peace deal between Washington and the militants signed earlier this year.

