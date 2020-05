Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 00:19 Hits: 2

As the U.S. speeds ahead toward the stunning milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths President Donald Trump is trying to spin America’s first place status in the number of coronavirus cases as…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/trump-actually-tried-to-spin-the-high-covid-19-case-rate-in-the-u-s-as-a-badge-of-honor/