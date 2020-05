Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 02:03 Hits: 2

Charles Dickens, writing about the inequality and social turmoil leading to the French Revolution, noted, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” So it is…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/the-perversion-of-coronavirus-relief-funds-is-coming-straight-from-the-top/