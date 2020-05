Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 07:36 Hits: 2

The European Court of Justice has become the EU's supreme legal authority, but member states still occasionally challenge its power. Now a ruling in Germany is testing the boundaries of European and national sovereignty.

