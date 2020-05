Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 08:09 Hits: 3

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen won reelection in a landslide using a staunchly pro-independence platform. In response, Beijing has stepped up its rhetoric and military activity.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-reunification-inevitable-as-taiwan-s-tsai-starts-second-term-in-office/a-53504220?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf