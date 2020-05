Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 08:12 Hits: 3

Coronavirus has caused Germany’s brothels to close their doors, but some politicians want the ban to become permanent. "Sexual activities are not compatible with social distancing measures," they wrote to state premiers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-lawmakers-call-for-buying-sex-to-be-made-permanently-illegal/a-53504221?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf