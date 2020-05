Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 07:38 Hits: 3

Global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels are set to drop by up to seven percent in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but even this dramatic decline – the sharpest since WWII – would barely dent longterm global warming, researchers reported Tuesday.

