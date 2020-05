Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 08:23 Hits: 3

Taiwan cannot accept becoming part of China under its "one country, two systems" offer of autonomy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday, strongly rejecting China's sovereignty claims and likely setting the stage for an ever worsening of ties.

