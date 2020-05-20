The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

British coronavirus fundraising hero Captain Tom to become ‘Sir’

Category: World Hits: 19

IN THE PAPERS - Wednesday, May 20: We look at how the illustrated press is responding to revelations by Donald Trump that he's been taking the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventative for Covid-19. Also, will the easing of lockdowns change the work structure as we know it? And finally, Captain Tom Moore, British coronavirus fundraising hero, is to be knighted.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200520-british-coronavirus-fundraising-hero-captain-tom-to-become-sir

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version