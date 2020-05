Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 09:00 Hits: 14

LONDON: Britain's Cambridge University became one of the first in the world on Wednesday (May 20) to announce that all its lectures would be delivered online over the next academic year because of the coronavirus outbreak. The university, which shut its campuses to students in March after the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-uk-cambridge-online-school-12752728