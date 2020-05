Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 08:35 Hits: 3

In 2003, the world contained the SARS epidemic to Southeast Asia and ended the crisis by that July. Based on the limited information currently available, four factors help to explain the difference between then and now.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/why-the-covid19-crisis-is-worse-than-sars-by-carl-bildt-2020-05