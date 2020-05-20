Enter at your own risk: Disney reopens first venue with COVID-19 warnings

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 02:30 Hits: 2

As anti-lockdown protests increase nationwide, many states are slowly lifting stay-at-home orders restricting the operation of nonessential businesses, which means small businesses and restaurants are beginning to operate as they did prior to the novel coronavirus. Walt Disney World joins this list as it prepares to allow some third-party shops and restaurants to open starting this week. But visiting the park now comes with a risk that the company apparently doesn’t want to take responsibility for: Disney issued a COVID-19 warning to park attendees saying that they are not responsible for any coronavirus-related risks that attendees may encounter during visits to their entertainment complexes.

While Disney emphasized that it has “taken enhanced health and safety measures” to keep guests safe, including requiring face coverings for all guests ages three and up, it added that risk of exposure to the virus still exists in public spaces. “COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and Guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable,” the company said Monday on the website for Disney Springs. “By visiting Disney Springs you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19,” the warning added.

Disney Springs isn’t the only theme park to begin reopening its restaurants and eateries. According to the Associated Press, resorts in Orlando have also been angling to reopen. Last week, Universal Orlando opened six food establishments, to two retail shops, and some merchandise carts, the AP reported.

In addition to requiring face masks, some parks are conducting temperature screenings and reducing the number of entrances. In its warning, Disney advised that there would also be “temporary operation modifications, including reduced hours.” The company announced the implementation of increased disinfection and sanitation stations as well.

Disney came under fire earlier this year when its parks remained open despite recommendations by the CDC to avoid gatherings of 50 or more people. The evening of the park’s closure on March 15, hundreds of people watched Disney’s “Happily Ever After” fireworks show at the park. Disney sites and social media accounts proudly shared images of large crowds even as health experts urged people to practice social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Disney also made headlines for failing to grant its workers paid time off for COVID-19 symptoms or so that they could observe quarantine. Last week, union negotiations resulted in Disney announcing that workers who contract the virus will receive paid time off in quarantine, and those with virus symptoms will have the ability to stay home without being disciplined, the AP reported. Disney Springs reopens May 20. The company said it looks forward to opening other parts of its park on May 27. According to the AP, neither Disney nor Universal officials have announced when their theme parks and hotels will fully reopen.

Disney’s written warning to its guests does not come as a surprise amid the risks of the current pandemic. Liability waivers for COVID-19 are becoming increasingly popular worldwide as businesses work to protect themselves from potential lawsuits. As CNN noted, plaintiffs have filed coronavirus-related personal injury lawsuits across Europe, resulting in American businesses preparing for similar situations. Companies that consistently interact with consumers are likely to issue waivers regarding the virus. Following travel advisories from the CDC, airlines worldwide have issued both safety precautions and flexible policies to protect themselves from potential lawsuits. As the virus continues to spread, it looks like masks and COVID-19 waivers will remain the norm.

