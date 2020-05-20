Trump doesn’t want to unveil President Obama’s White House portrait breaking decades of tradition

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 03:00 Hits: 2

The effectiveness of Trump’s and his base’s racism has been to mask every single thing that Donald Trump criticized President Obama for, and he has been guilty of ten fold. With the novel coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic fallout building and an election on the horizon, Donald Trump has turned his attention to blaming President Obama, China, and Joe Biden for all of the burdens Americans are facing.

NBC News reports that sources say that the decades-old White House tradition of a first-term president hosting the presidential portrait unveiling is unlikely to happen this year. According to presidential historian Michael Beschloss, "You've got a president who's talking about putting the previous one in legal jeopardy, to put it nicely. We have not seen a situation like that in history. It takes antipathy of a new president for a predecessor to a new level."

While Trump is unlikely to even keep the tradition going, it may be equally unlikely that President Obama would accept an invitation from such a narcissistic loose canon of an individual. Donald Trump is a petty, petty man. It can never be overstated how shortsighted and petty he is. Everything he does is a form of self-preservation and self-aggrandizement, and since he’s such a mediocre intellect, that means he has to spend a lot of time attacking everyone around him for making him feel deficient.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1946178