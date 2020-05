Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 19:03 Hits: 4

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) says it will use a journalist's interview with former separatist figures as evidence of crimes committed during the war in the east of the country, including the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17).

