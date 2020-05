Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 15:30 Hits: 4

Growing rates of coronavirus infections have led Nigeria to slow down a planned relaxing of confinement measures. Religious gatherings remain banned, inflaming the ire of many mosque and church leaders.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nigerian-religious-leaders-demand-lifting-of-covid-19-lockdown/a-53499533?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf