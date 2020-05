Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 16:33 Hits: 3

Germany and France have suggested a common debt instrument to help the European Union recover from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a risky move — but one that was necessary, says Bernd Riegert.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-coronabonds-could-become-a-reality/a-53500316?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf