Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 19:45 Hits: 6

For the second time this month, Indian forces have slain a key rebel leader in the disputed region of Kashmir. The killing followed a 12-hour shootout in Srinagar.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/indian-forces-kill-kashmir-rebel-leader/a-53502260?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf