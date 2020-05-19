The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Covid-19 cases surge in Buenos Aires slum as families forced to brave lockdown

Covid-19 infections have risen sharply in deprived areas of Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, where poverty forces families to go out and seek food and work despite strict lockdown measures. FRANCE 24's Mathilde Guillaume and Matias Musa report from a shanty town in Buenos Aires where overcrowding and poor sanitation are making the fight against the coronavirus even harder.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20200519-argentina-sees-surge-in-covid-19-infections-in-poor-areas-of-buenos-aires

