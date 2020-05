Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 18:36 Hits: 5

France revised its total death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 28,022 on Tuesday, down from 28,239 a day earlier, as the government adjusted data provided by regional health authorities.

