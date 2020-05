Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 18:34 Hits: 5

PARIS (Reuters) - People who invite friends to their home over the upcoming long Ascension weekend should wear masks, air out the house after their friends leave and disinfect contact surfaces such as doorknobs, France's health ministry chief said.

