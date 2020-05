Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 19:20 Hits: 4

KABUL (Reuters) - Gunmen opened fire in a mosque in central Afghanistan on Tuesday evening, killing eight worshippers breaking their Ramadan fast and wounding five others, officials said.

