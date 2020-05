Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 19:39 Hits: 4

PARIS: France on Tuesday (May 19) adjusted downwards its death toll for the coronavirus as a result of revisions to how fatalities are registered in nursing homes. The health ministry put the latest toll at 28,022, compared with a figure of 28,239 published the day earlier. It said this was due ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-revises-down-covid-19-coronavirus-death-toll-12750606