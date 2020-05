Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 14:32 Hits: 4

Many developing countries have long maintained fuel subsidies because they are politically impossible to abandon, owing to the sticker shock that the public encounters at the pump as soon as prices are floated. But now that oil prices have reached historic lows, this problem has all but disappeared.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/oil-price-collapse-enables-end-to-fuel-subsidies-by-m-chatib-basri-et-al-2020-05