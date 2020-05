Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 15:24 Hits: 3

As China puts the worst of the COVID-19 crisis behind it, reopens factories, and resumes trade with its neighbors, the country's leaders must strike the right balance between maintaining short-term growth and laying the foundations of future growth. Accelerating progress toward a low-carbon economy would be a good way to do that.

