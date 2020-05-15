The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

The Wuhan of the Americas : U.S. Deports COVID-19-Positive Immigrants to Haiti Guatemala

Category: World Hits: 0

The United States continues to deport thousands during the coronavirus pandemic, causing a dangerous spread of COVID-19 to Central America and the Caribbean. We speak with Haitian American novelist Edwidge Danticat, who says “U.S. deportations to Haiti during coronavirus pandemic are 'unconscionable,'” and go to Guatemala City for an update from reporter José Alejandro García Escobar.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/15/us_deportations_haiti_guatemala_coronavirus

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version