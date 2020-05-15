The Wuhan of the Americas : U.S. Deports COVID-19-Positive Immigrants to Haiti Guatemala

Category: World Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 12:14 Hits: 0

The United States continues to deport thousands during the coronavirus pandemic, causing a dangerous spread of COVID-19 to Central America and the Caribbean. We speak with Haitian American novelist Edwidge Danticat, who says “U.S. deportations to Haiti during coronavirus pandemic are 'unconscionable,'” and go to Guatemala City for an update from reporter José Alejandro García Escobar.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/15/us_deportations_haiti_guatemala_coronavirus