How Will COVID-19 Change the World? Historian Frank Snowden on Epidemics From the Black Death to Now

Published on Monday, 18 May 2020

Pandemics, like revolution, war and economic crises, are key determinants of historic change. We look at the history of epidemics, from Black Death to smallpox to COVID-19, and discuss how the coronavirus will reshape the world with leading medical historian Frank Snowden, author of “Epidemics and Society: From the Black Death to the Present.” He is a professor emeritus at Yale University who has been in Italy since the pandemic began, and himself survived a COVID-19 infection.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/18/frank_snowden_covid_19_epidemics_history