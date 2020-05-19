The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Harvard Doctor: As States Rush to Reopen, Lack of COVID-19 Testing Is Achilles Heel for U.S.

Category: World Hits: 6

Guest jha

President Trump claimed Monday he’s been taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, even though multiple studies show the drug can be dangerous and is not an effective treatment for COVID-19. This comes as the U.S. COVID-19 death count tops 90,000 and all 50 U.S. states prepare to partially reopen by Memorial Day. We speak with Dr. Ashish Jha, the director of Harvard University’s Global Health Institute, who says that testing needs to vastly improve in order for widespread reopenings. He calls the lack of accurate tests in the U.S. the nation’s “Achilles heel,” saying, “The testing saga will go down as one of the big fiascos that led to us being where we are today.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/19/dr_ashish_jha_coronavirus

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version