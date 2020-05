Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 10:18 Hits: 4

While the rest of the world struggles to control the cornavirus outbreak, the isolated islands of the Pacific have managed to keep their populations safe – in part due to lessons learned from previous health crises.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/zero-cases-how-pacific-islands-kept-coronavirus-at-bay/a-53495263?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf