Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 10:32 Hits: 6

Cyclone Amphan is threatening to be one of the most dangerous to hit the two countries in years. Climate change has led to an increasing number of powerful storms hitting their coasts.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cyclone-amphan-millions-evacuated-in-india-bangladesh-as-storm-approaches/a-53492737?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf