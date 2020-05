Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 10:17 Hits: 3

Lesotho’s beleaguered prime minister, Thomas Thabane, finally resigned on Tuesday, ending a months-long crisis that engulfed the kingdom after he was accused of having a part in his ex-wife’s murder.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200519-lesotho-s-pm-resigns-amid-mounting-pressure-following-ex-wife-s-murder