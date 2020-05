Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 11:53 Hits: 5

British budget airline easyJet said on Tuesday hackers had accessed the email and travel details of around 9 million customers, and the credit card details of more than 2,000 of them, in a “highly sophisticated” attack.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200519-hackers-access-details-of-millions-of-easyjet-passengers-in-cyber-attack