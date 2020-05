Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 12:27 Hits: 6

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan will strive to actively participate in global bodies despite its failure to attend this week's key World Health Organization (WHO) meeting, and will not accept being belittled by China, President Tsai Ing-wen will say on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/05/19/after-who-setback-taiwan-president-to-press-for-global-participation