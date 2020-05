Category: World Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 16:38 Hits: 0

On Monday, clashes broke out in the Hong Kong legislature after a pro-Beijing lawmaker was elected as chair. The new chair could help passage of a law that criminalizes abuse of the Chinese national anthem.

