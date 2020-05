Category: World Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 16:46 Hits: 0

The U.S. military is allowing personnel to extend their service – ensuring a source of income – to mitigate the unfolding job crisis caused by COVID-19. This led thousands to re-enlist.

Read more https://ezorigin.csmonitor.com/USA/Military/2020/0518/A-haven-from-the-job-crisis-US-military-offers-a-way?icid=rss