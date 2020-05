Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 09:01 Hits: 6

Farmers in China are being offered cash to quit breeding exotic animals as pressure grows to crack down on the illegal wildlife trade that has been blamed for the coronavirus outbreak.

