Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 09:43 Hits: 6

PUTRAJAYA: The price of essential food items will still be controlled by the government during this festive season despite the difficulties brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/05/19/price-of-essential-food-items-to-be-controlled-during-coming-festive-period