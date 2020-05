Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 08:24 Hits: 6

A jailed Belarusian blogger, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, who intended to take part in theĀ August presidential election, has been given an additional 15-day jail term for what a court in the southeastern city of Homel called the "organization of an unsanctioned mass gathering."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/jailed-belarusian-blogger-with-presidential-ambitions-gets-additional-15-day-jail-term/30620336.html