Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 06:50 Hits: 5

Defectors from Emmanuel Macron’s ruling party announced the creation of a new group in France’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday, depriving the president of an outright majority and raising pressure for more left-wing policies.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200519-macron-deprived-of-outright-majority-as-party-defectors-form-new-parliamentary-group