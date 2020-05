Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 08:14 Hits: 5

The Mediterranean resort town of Ayia Napa in Cyprus is known for its boisterous parties. Each summer, thousands of young foreign tourists pack the dance floors of its nightlife district after a day at the beach.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200519-popular-european-party-spots-mull-inventive-ways-to-lure-tourists-back