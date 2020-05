Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 09:06 Hits: 7

Russia said on Tuesday that 9,263 new cases of the novel coronavirus had been reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its nationwide tally to 299,941.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-reports-9-263-new-coronavirus-infections--total-nears-300-000-12748990