With handwritten letters and gifts, this postal worker is cheering up 2020 graduates on his route

Events worldwide have been canceled, postponed, or turned remote amid the novel coronavirus. Those meant to graduate this year are experiencing virtual commencement ceremonies to limit contact in efforts to stop the spread of the virus. Nationwide high school seniors especially have expressed grief over canceled graduation ceremonies. Many local schools have put up lawn signs in front of the homes of 2020 high school graduates to remind them of the support they have during this difficult time. One local essential worker has been spreading joy to local students without expecting anything in return.

Upon noticing the 2020 graduate signs on his mail route in New Hampshire, a U.S. Postal Service worker decided to leave a surprise for graduates in the mail. Joshua Crowell began leaving $5 Dunkin' gift cards with handwritten notes signed with “your mailman Josh” in some of the mailboxes with signs on the lawn. "$5 isn't much, but it's something so that the kids can get out of the house and go get a donut and an iced coffee," Crowell told CNN.

Schools nationwide have announced closures for the remainder of the year as a result of the novel coronavirus. New Hampshire announced school closures on April 16, but the state has not yet announced whether it plans to reopen for the fall of 2021.

Crowell, who has been delivering mail throughout the pandemic, began working with USPS in November 2019. He told CBS News that the lawn signs reminded him of his own daughters and made him think what it would be like for them to work really hard but not be able to graduate. "I just said to myself, 'I should get those students a graduation card and maybe put a gift card inside,'" Crowell said.

US Postal Service worker Josh Crowell lifts the spirits of 2020 grads in New Hampshire by leaving them $5 Dunkin' Donuts gift cards and hand-written notes of encouragement.https://t.co/jnNtUxGzIR May 17, 2020

Crowell’s younger daughter graduated high school in 2018, CNN reported. Crowell told the news outlet that his daughter had learning issues and therefore struggled in school, which made her graduation even more meaningful. "To know that she was able to graduate and walk across the stage and get her diploma was very meaningful for her and for me. To know that the students for 2020 are not going to be able to do that is hard and sad."

So far, Crowell has handed out at least 25 gift cards but he plans to continue handing more out. "I always keep a few extra in my lunchbox so, as I'm doing a route and I see a sign, I throw a stamp on it and put it in their mailbox," he said. "I hope that they are thankful that someone is thinking about them."

Crowell’s kindness did not go unnoticed. His simple yet beautiful gesture has had a great impact on students. Many wrote him cards, thanking Crowell for not only being an essential worker but for spreading joy in the community. "Thank you so much for the gift card," one note read, according to CBS News. "Your good deed meant so much to me and absolutely made my week."

"This year has not been easy for most, but I think being able to make someone's day is important. ... Thank you for being an essential worker, it means a lot," another note read.

What’s even more inspiring is that Crowell uses his own money to purchase the gift cards. "I'm not very well-off myself, but I look at it as, if I put a smile on somebody's face, then I will do it," he told CNN. Crowell’s selfless kindness comes as pleasant news amid tragic times. It reminds us how far a small act of genuine care can go.

