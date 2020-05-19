Monday Night Owls: Excerpts from the June edition of the Harper's Index

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 03:00 Hits: 4

Excerpts from the Harper’s Index:

• Factor by which Google searches for “bidet” increased in March: 7 • By which searches for “bread recipes” increased: 3.3 • Percentage of U.S. adults who believed in March that the media had exaggerated the risks of COVID-19: 62 • Who believed that COVID-19 was developed intentionally in a lab: 23 • Minimum number of U.S. deaths in a novel influenza pandemic simulation conducted by the federal government last year: 400,000 • Number of states that have laws requiring employers to provide paid sick leave: 12 • Percentage of U.S. workers in the top 25 percent of earners who have access to paid sick leave: 92 • Of U.S. workers in the bottom 10 percent of earners who do: 31 • Percentage change in CDC funding proposed in a 2021 Trump budget plan that was released in February: –9 • In CDC funding proposed in a revised budget plan that was released in March: +8 • Portion of Americans who think there will be an apocalyptic disaster in their lifetimes: 3/1 • Percentage of men who think they would survive a week or more in such a disaster: 49 • Of women who think they would: 36

QUOTATION

“As our story explained, in meetings in the Situation Room in the first year of his presidency, Obama had repeatedly questioned whether the United States was setting a precedent—using a cyber-weapon to cripple [an Iranian] nuclear facility—that the country would one day regret. This was, he and others noted, exactly the kind of precision-guided weapon that other nations would someday learn to turn on us. ‘It was the right question,’ said one senior official who came into the administration after the Stuxnet attacks were over. ‘But no one understood how quickly that day would come.’ [...]

“The only thing that was clear was that there would be no backpedaling. Which Michael Hayden, who had been central to the early days of America’s experimentation with cyberweapons, said that the Stuxnet code had ‘the whiff of August 1945’ about it—a reference to the dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki—he was making clear that a new era had dawned. Hayden’s security clearances meant he couldn’t acknowledge American involvement in Stuxnet, but he left no doubt about the magnitude of its importance.

“’I do know this,’ Hayden concluded. ‘If we go out and do something, most of the rest of the world now feels that this is a new standard, and it’s something that they now feel legitimated to do as well.’

“That is exactly what happened.” ~~David Sanger, The Perfect Weapon: War, Sabotage, and Fear in the Cyber Age (2018)

Wow imagine if someone, say perhaps women in red states, had to drive this far for a medical procedure because of someone elseÃ¢Â�Â�s religious beliefs https://t.co/4pZuzJwpxZ May 18, 2020

At Daily Kos on this date in 2003—War is a force that gives us meaning:

Chris Hedges new book, War is a force that gives us meaning, is not a memoir, but a rememberance of his years as a war correspondent. There are no great confessions or revelations, but an honest exploration of what war brings to us. In the wake of 9/11, his book is especially powerful, since he shows how the state becomes the religion of the people in wartime, how nationalism subverts honesty and common sense. Our inability to respond to Al Qaeda in a meaningful way comes from this impulse to bolster the state in time of war, to embrace the myths of heroic violence. A myth slowly and surely coming undone in Iraq. Heroism, embraced on the thinest of pretexts, is now being revealed as sham and artifice. War is an odd and cruel beast. It changes everything around you even if you don't notice it. We now chase our tails trying to trap Saddam, hunt him down and contain him, while his myth only grows stronger. The Saudis are not going to track down Al Qaeda any more than you're going to build a cathedral in Medina. It's no contest. The odds are high, if you asked, the most popular Saudi in Saudi Arabia is Osama, not the king or his sons. Too much would be revealed by an honest accounting of AQ and the Saudi government. Hedges talks of how everything is perverted in war, but the one thing he didn't mention was the encouragement of illusions.[…]

On today’s Kagro in the Morning show: Greg Dworkin rounds up another weekend of rage-tweeting, IG-firing & "reopening." How's Sweden actually doing? The psychology of Trump’s white supremacy. No chair yet, but is Congressional coronavirus oversight happening anyway?

RadioPublic|LibSyn|YouTube|Patreon|Square Cash (Share code: Send $5, get $5!)

