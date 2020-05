Category: World Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 16:37 Hits: 3

The acting U.S. ambassador to Kyiv, Kristina Kvien, has called on Russia to “stop its legacy of inflicting suffering on the people of Crimea," as Ukraine commemorated the victims of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's mass deportation of Crimean Tatars from their homeland in 1944.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/u-s-tells-russia-to-stop-inflicting-suffering-on-crimea-people-/30619206.html