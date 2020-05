Category: World Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 19:12 Hits: 4

The WHO is holding its annual policy meeting — a virtual, heavily curtailed event due to the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 is dominating the agenda, but the agency also has a potential US funding cut on its plate.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/facing-covid-19-world-health-organization-in-crisis-mode/a-53488855?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf