Category: World Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 15:56 Hits: 3

Using dogs’ powerful sense of smell to detect people with Covid-19 could revolutionise how the disease is identified and tracked, according to scientists in the UK who on Saturday were awarded government funding to research the theory.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200518-training-dogs-to-sniff-out-covid-19