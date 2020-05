Category: World Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 18:45 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. envoy left for Doha and Kabul on Sunday to press Taliban and Afghan government officials to open peace talks that the United States hopes will allow it to withdraw from Afghanistan, the U.S. State Department said.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/05/19/us-envoy-to-press-taliban-afghan-officials-on-peace-talks