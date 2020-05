Category: World Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 18:08 Hits: 4

Even before the pandemic, many small-business owners in New York were operating on small margins. Now they’re facing tough decisions.

Read more https://ezorigin.csmonitor.com/Business/2020/0518/An-impossible-comeback-The-small-New-York-shops-trying-to-survive?icid=rss